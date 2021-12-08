Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add More Stars To Above Ground Benefit

Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have announced additional special guests who will be joining them at the third Above Ground benefit concert later this month.

The special event will be taking place on December 20 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA and will feature Navarro and Morrison joined by their guests in performing the iconic albums, Lou Reed's "Transformer" (1972) and Sex Pistol's "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols" (1977).

The just announced guests include Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads), Jason Aalon Butler (Fever333), Mickey Avalon, Josh Freese (The Offspring, A Perfect Circle, Danny Elfman), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction, Miley Cyrus), Piggy D (Rob Zombie), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver, Sons of Anarchy) and Donovan Leitch.

Previously announces guests include Billy Idol, Perry Farrell, Etty Lau Farrell, Corey Taylor, Taylor Hawkins, Mark McGrath, Steve Stevens, and Franky Perez and is being hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky.



The special show will benefit MusicCares. Navarro and Morrison explained why they selected the charity, "MusiCares has literally saved more than a few of our friends from dying.

"Their role cannot be overstated, and we have precious few organizations that actively step in to help people on the brink. On the frontline, finding and paying for beds in treatment, arranging therapy and counseling, and actually speaking up on a public level about the importance of mental health are all reasons why we continue to do what we can to draw attention to this subject."

