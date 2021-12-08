Singled Out: Valiant Hearts' Banshee

Valiant Hearts recently released a new single called "Banshee" featuring Yosh and to celebrate we asked Tom Byrne to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Our new song "Banshee" features Yosh from Survive, Said The Prophet. This is a song about someone disappearing out of your life for good after only knowing them for a short period of time, even though you've already grown attached to them.
On a personal level this was about knowing someone who was struggling with mental health issues and the feeling of being a bystander to that.
Not knowing what to do or say, or even if you're able to help at all, while also worrying that this person might become more than just a figurative ghost in your life at any moment.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
