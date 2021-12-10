.

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78

Michael Angulia | 12-10-2021

final bow at The Monkees' final concert in November

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith passed away on Friday, December 10th, of natural causes, according to a statement from his family. He was 78 years old.

His family shared, "With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

Nesmith and his bandmate Micky Dolenz recently wrapping up The Monkees Farewell Tour in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on November 14th. Watch video of their performance of final four songs below:

