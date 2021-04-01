Saliva Announce Las Vegas Livestream Event

Saliva have announced that they will be marking the upcoming the release of their special "Every Twenty Years" EP by playing a special Live From Las Vegas livestream.
The band is releasing the EP on May 7th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed sophomore album "Every Six Seconds", and it will feature rerecording tracks from their record featuring current frontman Bobby Amaru.
The "What Happens in Vegas, Streams in Vegas" livestream will be available one night only on April 9th and will begin at 6:00 PM Pacific time. Tickets are available here.
