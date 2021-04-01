Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Members of Slipknot and Stone Sour, Anthrax, Slayer and Halestorm have teamed up for the title track to the forthcoming Netflix superhero comedy Thunder Force.

The song features Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, legendary Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, and electric cellist Tina Guo.

The single was written by Fil Eisler along with Taylor and Ian and will run during the end credits of the film that is set to premiere on April 9th. The full soundtrack will also be released on that date.

Eisler had this to say, "One of the great things about scoring movies is that I get to play in a lot of different musical sandboxes and occasionally the opportunity comes up to invite in some special guests. Anthrax and Slayer played a huge part in my childhood and I've been a fan of both Corey [Taylor] and Lzzy [Hale] for years, so when the idea of doing an orchestral metal score came up, it was a perfect excuse to go straight to the source. Why fake it when you can work with the real originals! It was honestly one of the most outright fun experiences of my scoring career so far."



Taylor shared, "It was awesome to work on this track with Lzzy and be a part of the film Thunder Force. It is always nice to be creative and work with other artists in the community, especially during this extended time at home. I'm excited for everyone to hear the song and see the film!"



Hale added, "I'm beyond excited to be included on the Thunder Force soundtrack, surrounded by friends, representing the genres I love so much, Rock and Metal! You won't know what hit you! Remember, LIGHTNING NEVER STRIKES IF YOU CAN'T FORCE THE THUNDER!"



Lombardo concluded, "I have had the privilege of working in the music industry for over 35 years. There is something incredibly exhilarating about performing on stage, specifically the edge that comes with the off the rails style of music I play. Working with Fil Eisler on Thunder Force somehow captured that same feeling. This score is a powerful musical engine. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team that helped this come to life." Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

News > Thunder Force



