.

Against Evil Share Title Song From 'End Of The Line'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Against Evil album cover art

Against Evil have released a lyric video for the new single "End Of The Line". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on May 14th.

Guitarist Shasank had this to say, "This is the title song and also the heaviest song on the album! It's about a dystopian future where common people have no rights and are trapped under the control of evil governments and shadow organizations.

"We also got the idea for the cover artwork after writing this song, where the band also known as The Army of Four are being sentenced to death by the electric chair for rebellion against the evil government.

"Overall, it's a very aggressive heavy metal song with a good blend of thrash." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Against Evil Share Title Song From 'End Of The Line'

News > Against Evil

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand

King Parrot Excited For A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Livestream

Left Field Messiah Share Their 'Classic Feeling'

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star

messier Release New Video For 'Simon Says'

Napalm Death Ink New Deal With Century Media

Pink Floyd Share 'Sorrow' From Live At Knebworth 1990

Twin XL Announce Chat And Video Premiere For 'Slow Heart'