Against Evil Share Title Song From 'End Of The Line'

Against Evil have released a lyric video for the new single "End Of The Line". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on May 14th.
Guitarist Shasank had this to say, "This is the title song and also the heaviest song on the album! It's about a dystopian future where common people have no rights and are trapped under the control of evil governments and shadow organizations.
"We also got the idea for the cover artwork after writing this song, where the band also known as The Army of Four are being sentenced to death by the electric chair for rebellion against the evil government.
"Overall, it's a very aggressive heavy metal song with a good blend of thrash." Watch the video below:
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more
Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand
King Parrot Excited For A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Livestream
Left Field Messiah Share Their 'Classic Feeling'
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
messier Release New Video For 'Simon Says'
Napalm Death Ink New Deal With Century Media
Pink Floyd Share 'Sorrow' From Live At Knebworth 1990
Twin XL Announce Chat And Video Premiere For 'Slow Heart'