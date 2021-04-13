Quicksand have returned with a brand new single and music video called "Inversion." The song is the follow up to the band's 2017 studio album "Interiors".
frontman Walter Schreifels had this to say, "The music to 'Inversion' was very squatter punk at first. "o get something going vocally I started singing in an English Niel Nausea kind of vibe (Nausea are a peace/squatter punk band from the Lower East Side of Manhattan).
"The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that." Watch the animated video below:
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Dawes Announce North American Tour
Quicksand Return With 'Inversion'
Evanescence and Within Temptation Postpone Tour
Moonspell Share Video and Announce Tour With Paradise Lost
Royal Blood Share Video For Josh Homme Produced 'Boilermaker'
Singled Out: New Model Army's Justin Sullivan's Clean Horizon
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'
Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing