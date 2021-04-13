Quicksand Return With 'Inversion'

Quicksand have returned with a brand new single and music video called "Inversion." The song is the follow up to the band's 2017 studio album "Interiors".

frontman Walter Schreifels had this to say, "The music to 'Inversion' was very squatter punk at first. "o get something going vocally I started singing in an English Niel Nausea kind of vibe (Nausea are a peace/squatter punk band from the Lower East Side of Manhattan).

"The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that." Watch the animated video below:

Related Stories

News > Quicksand



