Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch

Edinburgh rockers King Witch have released a music video their cover of the Dio era Black Sabbath classic "Children Of The Sea". The song comes from their forthcoming covers EP.
The band had this to say, "We are all huge fans of Black Sabbath and this song is just so epic. It was a great way for us as a band to connect and have a bit of fun during lockdown. We very much hope we do it justice and we hope you enjoy it. Keep it heavy - Keep it loud ! "
The two part covers EP will be entitled "Worship The Riffs" and was recording back in December of last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and will also include a cover of Metallica's "The Thing That Should Not Be". Watch the video below:
