Bodom After Midnight Have No More Alexi Laiho Songs

Sadly, it appears that the forthcoming Bodom After Midnight "Paint The Sky With Blood" EP will feature the remaining songs that guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho recorded with the band prior to his death.
Alexi passed away at his home in Helsinki, Finland at the age of 41 back in December. The band had been working on what they planned to be a new album, but it those plans were cut short by Alexi's death.
Two songs from those sessions, "Paint The Sky With Blood" and "Payback's A Bitch" are included on the new EP, that is set to be released on April 23rd, and are the only songs that Laiho recorded with the band prior to his passing, according to guitarist Daniel Freyberg.
Daniel spoke with A&P Reacts about the new EP and was asked how close those two songs represent what the album would have sounded like. He responded, "Probably very close. But it's obviously impossible to say exactly, because there was no more songs written. That was all the songs, all the riffs Alexi ever presented us. So there's no leftovers." Watch the full interview below:
