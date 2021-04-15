.

The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 04-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cold Moon single art

Cold Moon, which features members of The Story So Far and Set Your Goals, have releases a brand new single called "Gold Lake". The track comes from their debut album.

The record will be called "What's The Rush" and is follow-up to their 2019 EP "Rising" will be the group's first full length studio album. It is set to be released on May 7th.

They had this to say about the new track, "Camp with your friends, play each other's songs, swim in Gold Lake, find bigfoot - this song snuck its way onto the album in the final hour and we're excited to share it with you." Stream the song below:


Related Stories


The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single

News > Cold Moon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- Silverstein- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name

Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video

Singled Out: Jack DeNicola's Showtime

Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment

Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video

Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video

The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single

Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'