.

American Thrills Release New EP 'Old Things'

Michael Angulia | 04-20-2021

American Thrills cover art

American Thrills have released their brand new EP "Old Things", which was recorded with the help of Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die).

The band had the following to say about the new release, "The Old Things EP tackles the subject of loss and the complicated feelings that come along with it.

It's an up-beat pop punk record that any late 20-30 something can relate to. We like to play loud and want you guys in the front row, with fists in the air, screaming along with us." Stream it here.

