HorrorPops Announce Their Very First Live Album

HorrorPops have announced that they will be releasing their very first live package, entitled "Live At The Wiltern," on June 18th in various formats including a Blu-ray / DVD / CD combo pack as well as on colored vinyl (gold or silver) and 180-gram black vinyl.

The new package was recorded early last year at the famed Wiltern Theater and features performances of the band's signature songs like "Walk Like A Zombie," "Miss Take," "Freaks In Uniforms," "Where They Wander," "Hit 'N' Run," "Psychobitches Outta Hell"

Patricia had this to say, "'We wouldn't be here without you' is a total cliché, but damn, you made it true and this album is the proof. We might have forgotten we were a band, but you sure as hell didn't!" Watch the trailer below:

