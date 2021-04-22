Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid

Lizzie and The Makers recently released their new song "Mermaid," the first single from their forthcoming album "Dear Onda Wahl" and to celebrate we asked singer/songwriter Lizzie Edwards to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The seed of this song was planted by experiences I'd had with a fellow singer. She is an intensely spiritual and magical person - very in touch with her sexuality and in love with the ocean. At the time, she was taking the subway to the Rockaways every single day to commune with the sand and water. She called herself a Mermaid. And I believe she was.

One day, my Mermaid friend declared to me "Lizzie, I need to be ravaged on a daily basis." I just loved this so much I decided I had to write about it. I sat down at the piano and crafted a slow, sultry and swampy blues song with the working title "Mermaid."

As the song went through phases of development and metamorphosis (speeding up the tempo, adding a killer guitar riff) the original intent of the song gave way to a more personal inspiration. Armed with the instrumental track, I planted myself at Pete's Candy Store and wrote about my surroundings. I was also going through a confusing relationship with someone and found myself asking questions of this guy and the universe while also finding solace in the arms of an old friend and lover.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch the video for yourself below and stream the song here

