Singled Out: Marlene Mendoza's Lost Control

Alternative rock/metalcore rockers Marlene Mendoza recently released her new single "Lost Control" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
I was inspired with the songs of I Prevail "Breaking Down" and Falling in Reverse "Popular Monster", which I both enjoy, to make this track with a twist of my own personal experience.
Instrumentally, I wanted to focus more on the production side of this song by introducing elements of synths, samples, and other sound elements which are heard throughout. It was really fun adding these elements to the song. It added character that was needed to give it life.
Lyrically, I wanted to talk about how it is very easy to get stuck in a spiral of negative thinking especially now during these crazy times hence the title "Lost Control". Sometimes people don't realize you're in it especially when they " medicate to numb the pain". It hides what's really happening inside our heads. This song is like a wake-up call to that thought processes that affects millions of people including myself. It's hard to snap out of it and its okay to ask for help.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Marlene here
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project
Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'
Korn Finish Writing Next Album
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video
The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs
Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid