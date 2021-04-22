The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs

The Killers' guitarist Dave Keuning has shared streams of 3 new songs from his upcoming sophomore solo album, "A Mild Case of Everything", which is set to hit stores on June 25th

Dave had this to say, "I wrote and recorded this album throughout 2020, I am really proud of the music, and I think it is my best work. I felt more comfortable as a singer this time and also had a lot of fun with the guitar.

"I also took some chances on some short songs, long songs and did whatever I felt like. 'Don't Poke the Bear' is a 9-minute song I wrote in the middle of the night and just kept adding parts to it until 5 in the morning. I tried to have fun but I also have moments lyrically I am proud of."

Stream "Ends Of The Earth" here, "Bad Instincts" here and "No One Is Calling You A Liar" here.



Related Stories

The Killers' Dave Keuning Releases 'Boat Accident' Video

The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single

News > Dave Keuning



