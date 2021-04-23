.

Voodoo Bloo Deliver 'Her Name Was Human' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-23-2021

Voodoo Bloo photo courtesy Impressive PR

New Zealand alt-rockers Voodoo Bloo have released a music video for their brand new single "Her Name Was Human". Gregory Haver (Manic Street Preachers/ Super Furry Animals/Bullet for My Valentine) acted as mix production adviser on the track.

Frontman Rory McDonald had the following to say about the new song, "the track has a lot to do with broken relationships, and the idea of Stockholm syndrome which I felt that some of my close mates were experiencing to some degree at the time of writing the lyrics.

"You know something's bad for you, but you keep going back for more, in hopes something better comes of it." Watch the music video for "Her Name Was Human" below:


