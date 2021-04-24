From Sorrow To Serenity 'Tell All' With New Video

From Sorrow To Serenity have released a music video for their new single "Tell All". The track is the third single from the band's current EP, "Trifecta".

Guitarist Steven Jones had this to say, "This is a song for everyone who has been battling through lockdown, and our request to every one of you - embrace who you truly are, and take it to the world.

"We all have such limited time together on this planet, so be you, take control of your own life and live for you - because no one else is going to. Your time has come.

"'Tell All' is our call-to-arms anthem. A song that never lets up, and piles on the energy. We're particularly excited to play this one live! Marking the third and final piece of the 'Trifecta', Tell All relieves you of the doom-and-gloom tones of Shadows and Red Mist, instead shining a light at the end of the tunnel, and reminding us to be defiant of the darker thoughts and 'voice' in our heads.

"We must do our utmost to find hope in every place that we can, and Tell All is about finding that place within yourself and embracing it. " Watch the video below:

