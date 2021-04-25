Gone In April (Feat Testament's Steve Di Giorgio) Deliver 'Haven' Video

Gone In April, which features Testament's Steve Di Giorgio, have released a music video for their song "Haven", which was filmed at The Great Saltpetre Cave.

The track comes from the band's latest album, "Shards of Light." Julie Belanger Roy had this to say about the new clip, "Before recording our album 'Shards of Light', we scouted many locations for our music videos.

"We wrote the lyrics of some of our songs specifically with the chosen locations in mind, framing our stories around these environments. We heard about the Great Saltpetre Cave from a friend whose father used to offer oil lamp guided tours of the cave.

"After a warm welcome from the members of the preserve who kindly allowed us to film in the cave, we were absolutely amazed by the monumental size of the main room, a stunning 165' long x 65' wide x 50' high, enough to comfortably sit 1500 people.

"A few spins of the imagination, and we write a song about a fast-spreading virus, the need for a safe haven for a large body of people while they wait for the virus to die off, a few years spent underground, and a new world when everybody emerges from the cave.

"Little did we know what was coming our way when we recorded this song. As we finally start to see the end of this worldwide crisis, we feel that the time has come to release Haven, and hopefully find our version of a new world.

"'As the battle and anguish cease / And our hearts filled with peace / Horizon reborn / A new world' -Haven" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Gone In April



