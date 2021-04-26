Dead Atlantic 'Falling Into The Grave' With New Video

Dead Atlantic have released a music video for their brand new single "Falling Into The Grave". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Lost".
Jared Bell directed the new video that also features a cameo from actor Julio Bana Fernandez ("House Of Cards", "Nightmare Next Door", "Killer Campout" and "Wrestle Massacre".)
The band had this to say,, "We couldn't be more proud to release this single and video, and we're looking forward to releasing the record to everyone. A lot of hard work went into the production of the video and we are incredibly excited about the final product.
"A big thank you goes out to everyone who donated their time, money, materials, and skills to make this vision a reality!" Watch the video below:
