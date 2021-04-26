Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'

Electronic/industrial duo Digital Negative have released their debut single "Self-Crash". The song comes from the project's forthcoming EP, "Hostile 1 Tapes", which will be released on May 21st.

Digital Negative was formed during the pandemic lockdown by Richard Johnson (Drugs Of Faith, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, ex-Enemy Soil) and Daniel Euphrat (Person918x, Timmy Sells His Soul).

Euphrat had this to say, "For a project like this, a big part of it is figuring out sample sources. "The songs are largely made up of fraction-of-a-second samples from fifty-plus sources, ranging from surround-sound tests to assembly line field recordings to early-2000s pop songs.

"The goal was to make complex and disorienting sound collages that emphasize the artificiality of digital music." Stream the new song here.



