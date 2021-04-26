.

Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'

Michael Angulia | 04-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Digital Negative photo courtesy Earsplit

Electronic/industrial duo Digital Negative have released their debut single "Self-Crash". The song comes from the project's forthcoming EP, "Hostile 1 Tapes", which will be released on May 21st.

Digital Negative was formed during the pandemic lockdown by Richard Johnson (Drugs Of Faith, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, ex-Enemy Soil) and Daniel Euphrat (Person918x, Timmy Sells His Soul).

Euphrat had this to say, "For a project like this, a big part of it is figuring out sample sources. "The songs are largely made up of fraction-of-a-second samples from fifty-plus sources, ranging from surround-sound tests to assembly line field recordings to early-2000s pop songs.

"The goal was to make complex and disorienting sound collages that emphasize the artificiality of digital music." Stream the new song here.

Related Stories


Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'

News > Digital Negative

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more

Reviews

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Sojourner Debut New Singer With 'Perrennial' Video

Jason Mraz Announces Virtual Concert Stream

Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest

Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'

Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Mae Offshoot Demons Stream New Song 'Full Stop'