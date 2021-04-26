Electronic/industrial duo Digital Negative have released their debut single "Self-Crash". The song comes from the project's forthcoming EP, "Hostile 1 Tapes", which will be released on May 21st.
Digital Negative was formed during the pandemic lockdown by Richard Johnson (Drugs Of Faith, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, ex-Enemy Soil) and Daniel Euphrat (Person918x, Timmy Sells His Soul).
Euphrat had this to say, "For a project like this, a big part of it is figuring out sample sources. "The songs are largely made up of fraction-of-a-second samples from fifty-plus sources, ranging from surround-sound tests to assembly line field recordings to early-2000s pop songs.
"The goal was to make complex and disorienting sound collages that emphasize the artificiality of digital music." Stream the new song here.
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album
Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates
Sojourner Debut New Singer With 'Perrennial' Video
Jason Mraz Announces Virtual Concert Stream
Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest
Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'
Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts
Mae Offshoot Demons Stream New Song 'Full Stop'