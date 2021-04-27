Singled Out: Jon Klages' God Bless The Columbia House Record Club

Jon Klages, who helped create Hoboken Sound as guitarist of Individuals, just released his new album "Fabulous Twilight" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "God Bless The Columbia House Record Club." Here is the story:
This song is my ode to the (in)famous Columbia House Record Club, and to generations of kids like me who, for a single penny, received 10 albums, and became rabid LP collectors for life. The title popped into my head one day as I was looking through my trove of LPs; soon after, I came up with the idea of naming the 10 albums in the song. When I first played the song for Pete Thomas, the marvelous drummer on the track and a man with an uncanny ability to detect musical influences, he exclaimed, "Martin Mull and His Fabulous Furniture in Your Living Room," an album I wore out as a teen but did not name-check in my song. (I always loved Mr. Mull's brand of musical humor.)
I'm delighted at the memories this song seems to stir; so many people have shared their Columbia House stories with me. Kids, remember to read the fine print, and vinyl maniacs unite!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims
Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet
Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up
Coney Hatch Release Their First Live Album
Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour
Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video
Evile Unleash 'The Thing (1982)' Video
Dave Matthews Band Exhibit Part Of Grammy Museum Reopening