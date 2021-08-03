Singled Out: Crystal McGrath's About A Boy

Crystal McGrath recently released a music video for her new single "About A Boy" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This is the first song that I recorded and released that I was not a part of the writing process, When my manager shared a file of song pitches, this one really stood out to me for a few reasons. I loved how the start of this song really paints the picture of a confident girl, and then leads into a quieter moment watching a girly film and really makes you feel that moment when even though you're cool with being "alone" seeing romantic moments makes one long for that natural human connection. The song is so relatable to really any girl that has moved on from a relationship but still misses pieces from it.

I also love how the song clearly states "WHY DOES IT ALWAYS HAVE TO BE ABOUT A BOY" and a huge part of what I stand for is female empowerment! We are also in a time where being a female in the country music industry is creating a big movement especially for radio and receiving equal and fair airplay, I feel like this song in a way represents that emotion for me posing the question why? and really reminding ourselves/listeners that women are equally valid and can play on the same field!

Ask any girl - they have had some moment in their life where their world revolved around a boy, there's humor in it to me, as much as we are independent and confident we are all still human and honoring the human emotions getting real with a feeling is something super important to me!

