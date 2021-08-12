Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over

Brian Ramsay just released the music video for his brand new single "Summer's Almost Over" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
This one all started after I had had a terrible day at work. I was so mad at my boss and I couldn't sleep that night. So, I got up and wrote down these words "I'll keep on trying to set somebody free and if I'm really lucky it might be me" and just followed my mood to write out most of the chorus.
I had been playing around with some Bossa Nova chord voicings and found this little bass line hook to bounce back and forth from the Tonic chord and the Two chord. The new lyric idea seemed to flow with this and it all started to feel like a 'summer fling' kind of song. For the chorus, I really wanted to insert some classic R&B stuff so I put in a chromatic walkdown like in one of my favorite songs---Billy Paul's "Me and Mrs Jones".
Regarding "Silhouettes and Cigarettes" in the verse, a friend of mine had just written a song called "Cigarette" and I loved it. I just thought that "cigarette" was a very musical sounding word so I was like I'm using that!"
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Guns N' Roses Release First New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album
Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album
Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP
Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over
Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video
Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event
Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video
Singled Out: Ro Myra's Jump Into The Water