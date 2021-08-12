Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over

Brian Ramsay just released the music video for his brand new single "Summer's Almost Over" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This one all started after I had had a terrible day at work. I was so mad at my boss and I couldn't sleep that night. So, I got up and wrote down these words "I'll keep on trying to set somebody free and if I'm really lucky it might be me" and just followed my mood to write out most of the chorus.

I had been playing around with some Bossa Nova chord voicings and found this little bass line hook to bounce back and forth from the Tonic chord and the Two chord. The new lyric idea seemed to flow with this and it all started to feel like a 'summer fling' kind of song. For the chorus, I really wanted to insert some classic R&B stuff so I put in a chromatic walkdown like in one of my favorite songs---Billy Paul's "Me and Mrs Jones".

Regarding "Silhouettes and Cigarettes" in the verse, a friend of mine had just written a song called "Cigarette" and I loved it. I just thought that "cigarette" was a very musical sounding word so I was like I'm using that!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

