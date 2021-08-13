Video Premiere: Alphanaut's 'Shake The Rhythm'

We are pleased to premiere the brand new video from LA based band Alphanaut for their new single "Shake The Rhythm", which comes from their forthcoming album, "On Some Planets This is Pop".

The aminated clip was created by Matt Brown. Vocalist Mark Alan had this to say about the track, "This is one that took the longest time to develop into the final version you hear on the record. Austyn had the bass line which the band worked around in a lot of different ways.

"In the beginning it was a little more avant-garde and went through a few scrapped lyrical sketches. But during some of our final rehearsals before recording, Jeff K came up with the pizzicato chorus hook at the top of the song which immediately shifted the track into more of a pop vibe.

"The lyric is about moving to your own unique beat regardless of external influences. The melodic turn around and jam at the end of the song, was totally spontaneous and a number of times during the mixing process we discussed leaving it out all together.

"Finally we decided to keep it on the record and fade on the final choruses for the single." The album will arrive on October 15th. Watch the video premiere below:

