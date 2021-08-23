Singled Out: SRY's Coffin

Genre bending artist SRY recently release his brand new single "Coffin" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the track with us. Here is the story:

A song that speaks for the lost souls, "Coffin" was inspired for the artists that fell to the industry. Drugs, clout, and personal interests bring out the demons that lurk inside us all.

Many times, we are our own destruction. We create our darkest journeys. I made this song to those who want to rage and scream their hearts out. We all have a dark side that haunts us everyday and that's why "coffin" was made.

The lyrics, "Living like a legend till they put me in a coffin" has a deeper meaning to me. Could be anyone battling an addiction or simply their own demons. Could be your favorite artist, your friends, your family, it could simply be someone passing by you on the sidewalks. You never know what's going on inside someone's head and their everyday struggles. A lot of us bottle it up because we don't know how to talk about our problems and express ourselves. That's why music is such a huge foundation in this messed up world we all live in.

We shot the music video for Coffin in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia. The first day we filmed, it was in the single digits and I legit got frost bite on my leg from filming outside all day.

There's an energy to "Coffin" like no other. Writings songs helps me cope with a lot of my everyday issues & I'm hoping listening to the song might help you too.

