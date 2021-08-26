Singled Out: Divine Horsemen's Barefoot in the Streets

Los Angeles punk/roots veterans Divine Horsemen are releasing "Hot Rise Of An Ice Cream Phoenix" this week, their first new album in 33 years, and to celebrate we asked Julie Christensen to tell us about the track "Barefoot In The Streets." Here is the story:
The song "Barefoot in the Streets" is part of our canon of gothic murder-ballad songs. It's also partly autobiographical in light of Chris D's and my broken romantic relationship. This kind of song seems to be one of the things we specialize in: finding a way to tell hard-boiled stories of lovelorn misfits.
Chris says, "The lyrics of 'Barefoot in the Streets' are flamenco-inspired, but the music is not really Spanish - Julie came up with the music." Chris wrote a flamenco-style song on the album called "Stony Path" that is in essence a sequel to this song.
On the next album we're making (after "Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix") we plan to record another song that's a prequel to "Barefoot." Hey, ours is a continuing pulp novel story.
The writing of "Barefoot..." came late in the recording of the album: Chris called and said, "You know, I've just been remiss. I feel like we should write a song together, and I have this 'barefoot in the streets' idea." He'd already written the lyrics. He had a little bit of a melody idea, too - there was mostly just the scan of it, and I ran with the idea of an old folk or Appalachian type of wail."
I'm proud that we're back, and carrying on with our work. We're already finishing the writing of songs for the next record, and not slowing down.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below (once available) and learn more about the album here
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video
Metallica Share Previously Unreleased 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video
Singled Out: Stevie D and Corey Glover's Hey Jude (Beatles)
Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour
Steve Hackett Gets Animated For 'Natalia' Video
Overkill Announce 'The Atlantic Years 1986 -1994' Box Sets
Singled Out: Barefoot in the Streets