Cory Marks Releases Rockin' 'Nashville Nights' EP

Cory Marks has released a new EP entitled "Nashville Nights", which is billed as a rock-tinged follow-up to his "Nashville Mornings" EP that was released earlier this summer.
Marks celebrated the EP's release by sharing a music video for the song, "In Me I Trust." Cory had this to say, "This is a sequel to my last EP Nashville Mornings, except this time I show off my rock influences.
"I always want to make sure that I'm showcasing all artistic sides of me, and I'm happy that I found a new way to share both of these sides with fans with these two collections of songs.
"These tracks are meant to fill your Saturday nights with fun and rock 'n' roll. Party on and see you out on the road!" Watch the new video below:
