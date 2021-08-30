Singled Out: Viper Club's Red Pen

Phoenix rockers Viper Club recently release their new single and video called "Red Pen" and to celebrate we asked frontman Jack Vanderpol to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I wrote "Red Pen" completely hungover after having a drunken conversation with a complete stranger at a bar the night before. The guy had told me about the "Red Pen Effect," which I had never heard of before. It fascinated me that research had been done on the negative effects teachers grading papers in red ink had on the psyches of students. I found it troubling that seeing school work graded in red made kids actually feel bad about themselves.
The conversation stuck with me the next day and red pens kind of became a metaphor for the judgement we feel in general. I tried to allude to that conversation in the song and add lyrical elements that touch on alcohol being a "red pen" of sorts as well. It can color your perception of yourself and have a negative impact if taken to an extreme. I fell down a bit of a rabbit hole and the song became more of a stream of consciousness than about any concrete topic or event.
When we were writing the instrumentation for the song, we wanted it to sound like someone took a cassette tape of the Huey Lewis and the News song, "Hip to be Square," and left it in a hot car until it was slightly melted and warped. We always try to push the boundaries of what most people would consider to be mainstream rock and roll. Ultimately, "Red Pen" was created with the goal of getting people to dance and shake off any insecurities or feelings of judgement.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony
Singled Out: Juliana Riccardi's Full Cup
Chase Rice Launching Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Tour
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour
John Corabi Delivers New Single and Video 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'
Pearl Jam Release Ten And No Code Anniversary Editions
Genesis In the Studio For Abacab 40th Anniversary
Modern English Postpone After The Snow Tour