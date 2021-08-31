Singled Out: Frank Mighty's Hotline's Rakefire

Frank Mighty's Hotline (John Traboulsi) is gearing up to release his debut EP, "Whispersongs", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the latest single "Rakefire". Here is the story:
This track is what started the latest Frank Mighty's Hotline project. Early 2020, I was in a weird headspace thinking about how stubborn I can be, and ended up contemplating if my stubbornness is helping or hurting me in my life. I'm a principled guy, but do I take it too far? I still don't know, but Rakefire was a great way to express how I was feeling. Am I gonna stand my ground until the house burns down? Or do I just let some things go. I'm learning to pick my battles.
As the production went along, the electronic + acoustic mix struck a chord with me and my collaborators, Graydon, Matt and Quin. It was a special moment, just knowing this was the baseline sound for the whole project. This was the record that got my mixer's attention, Jacquire King. He's worked with some incredible artists (Foy Vance, Kings of Leon, Of Monsters and Men) and having him mix this song, bringing it to the next level was a dream come true, really.
I can't wait to belt this one out at a show.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the project here
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19
Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'
Duran Duran Stream New Song 'Anniversary
Sixx:A.M. Including Unreleased Songs On 'Hits'
Cold Hitting The Road For U.S. Tour
We Were Promised Jetpacks Postpone Fall Tour Dates
Singled Out: Frank Mighty's Hotline's Rakefire
KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour