Singled Out: Frank Mighty's Hotline's Rakefire

Frank Mighty's Hotline (John Traboulsi) is gearing up to release his debut EP, "Whispersongs", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the latest single "Rakefire". Here is the story:

This track is what started the latest Frank Mighty's Hotline project. Early 2020, I was in a weird headspace thinking about how stubborn I can be, and ended up contemplating if my stubbornness is helping or hurting me in my life. I'm a principled guy, but do I take it too far? I still don't know, but Rakefire was a great way to express how I was feeling. Am I gonna stand my ground until the house burns down? Or do I just let some things go. I'm learning to pick my battles.

As the production went along, the electronic + acoustic mix struck a chord with me and my collaborators, Graydon, Matt and Quin. It was a special moment, just knowing this was the baseline sound for the whole project. This was the record that got my mixer's attention, Jacquire King. He's worked with some incredible artists (Foy Vance, Kings of Leon, Of Monsters and Men) and having him mix this song, bringing it to the next level was a dream come true, really.

I can't wait to belt this one out at a show.

