.

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

LGNDSingle art courtesy Atom Splitter

For The Fallen Dreams frontman Chad Ruhlig has recruited The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk to create the latest song from his LGND project. The track is called "Spite Me".

Atom Splitter describes the LGND project as "a collection of different musicians and producers. Each collaborator creates the music, over which Ruhlig provides lyrics and vocals."

Ruhlig had this to say about the new track with Tkaczyk, "Writing 'Spite Me' with one of my closest friends of nearly 20 years was one of those surreal full circle moments for Andrew and I.

"We got our start in music together and we were able to join forces again for a crushingly heavy track that expresses lots of emotion lyrically and sonically.

"I am extremely proud of how it turned out and our journey that led us back to writing together again." Stream the song below:


Related Stories


The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

News > LGND



advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year

Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series

Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video

Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video