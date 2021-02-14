The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

For The Fallen Dreams frontman Chad Ruhlig has recruited The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk to create the latest song from his LGND project. The track is called "Spite Me".
Atom Splitter describes the LGND project as "a collection of different musicians and producers. Each collaborator creates the music, over which Ruhlig provides lyrics and vocals."
Ruhlig had this to say about the new track with Tkaczyk, "Writing 'Spite Me' with one of my closest friends of nearly 20 years was one of those surreal full circle moments for Andrew and I.
"We got our start in music together and we were able to join forces again for a crushingly heavy track that expresses lots of emotion lyrically and sonically.
"I am extremely proud of how it turned out and our journey that led us back to writing together again." Stream the song below:
