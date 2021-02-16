Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming video of a 2017 performance of his 1973 classic, "Billion Dollar Babies." Cooper was filmed in Paris, France on the final night of his world tour in support of 2017's "Paranormal"; originally issued in 2018 as "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", the home package is included in the February 26 release of the Ltd. CD+DVD Digipak and Ltd. CD Box Set editions of the new studio album, "Detroit Stories."

The singer says the project is a modern-day homage to his hometown and the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group. "Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," Cooper explains, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise), Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."

50 years later, Alice and producer Bob Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to record "Detroit Stories" "We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians," explains Ezrin, "We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Damon Johnson (Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy) & The Get Ready Release New Video

Alice Cooper Celebrates Birthday With 'Social Debris' Video

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'Our Love Will Change The World'

Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands

Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb

News > Alice Cooper