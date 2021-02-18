Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'

Detroit Stories cover art

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a preview of his forthcoming album, "Detroit Stories", ahead of its release on February 26th. The rocker is sharing clips of all 15 songs on the project, which he worked on with producer Bob Ezrin.

Cooper launched the record last fall with his cover of the Velvet Underground classic, "Rock 'N' Roll", and follow-up tracks "Our Love Will Change The World" and "Social Debris."

"The single 'Social Debris' is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself," Cooper explains. "The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn't fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn't fit in with the folk scene, we didn't fit in with the metal scene, we really didn't fit in with anything that was going on at that time.

"We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So 'Social Debris' was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That's just the original band - you can't change that. It's great."

"Detroit Stories" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold; the DVD and Blu-ray will deliver the live performance, "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", for the first time on video. Check out the preview clips and watch the "Social Debris" video here.

