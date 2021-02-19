Guns N' Roses, Garbage, Jellyfish Supergroup Share Stooges Cover

Supergroup Halloween Jack have released a video for their take on the classic song "Search And Destroy", which was originally on The Stooges's 1973 album "Raw Power".

Halloween Jack features drummer Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), guitarist Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns N' Roses), bassist Daniel Shulman (Garbage), and vocalist Eric Dover (Jellyfish).

The group had the following to say about the track, "Lead singer Iggy Pop said that the title was derived from a column heading in a Time article about the Vietnam War.

"In 1997, 'Search And Destroy' (along with the rest of the songs on Raw Power) was remixed and remastered by Pop and Bruce Dickinson. The result was far more aggressive and stripped down than the original release, which had been mixed by David Bowie." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Halloween Jack