Shape Of Water Go Sci-Fi For 'Mars-X' Video

Shape Of Water have released a sci-fi inspired animated video for their new song "Mars-X". The track comes from the band's debut album, "Great Illusions".

Singer Rox Capriotti had this to say about the clip, "We always wanted to tell a sci-fi story for this video but because of Covid, it was logistically impossible during the second UK lockdown.

"We came up with this astronaut story based on the song's lyrics, and since we couldn't actually film it, Luca had to draw everything and then animate it."

Guitarist Luca De Falco added, "It took me around 3 weeks to finish and it was a lot of work, but that's what I love to do. The song was one of the last we wrote before recording Great Illusions, but ironically it became one of our favorites!" Watch the video below:

