Singled Out: Adem Dalipi's Sixth St.

Adem Dalipi released his new, self-produced single "Sixth St" earlier this month and to celebrate we have asked Adem To tell us the story behind the track. Here he is:

"Sixth St". is one of the most recent works that I've written and is a great representation of who I am as a musician since I composed, tracked, and produced the whole song in my home studio.

I started writing "Sixth St." back in May of 2020 when it was just a simple chord progression on guitar and the melody for the chorus. With those in mind, I usually think of a story-line for the song. We were a few months into quarantine at this time and at this point I had been reflecting a lot on my past few years of high school and all of the memories I made. That's when I knew I wanted the song to be about the street I grew up on and some of the memories I made in my hometown.

I had thought of the memories like night drives through town with my friends and how much fun we would have, blasting music on the way to grab some food somewhere. I tend to jump around structurally when I write, so I always write down whatever ideas pop into my mind. I was getting stuck trying to put the melody for the chorus into words, and that was when the meaning of the song became about falling in love in a small town.

When it came to the production of the song, I originally put down a funk pattern on my guitar. I messed around with the vibe of the song between August and December, but finally found the sound I was going for when I sat down to fully track and produce the song. Initially, I had not planned to sit down for over twelve hours to track and produce the song, but I had gotten into the zone. I started producing the song around 9 PM and had recorded and mixed all of the instruments by around midnight/one AM. After this, I recorded the main vocals and was then brainstorming harmonies and started laying background vocals.

At this point, I felt the track was pretty consistent but still had not decided how to end the song. I messed around with the verses and pre-choruses by removing or changing some of the instruments. By the time I had done all of this, it was around 6-7 in the morning. I wanted to complete the song in one sitting, and this is when I was hit with a few ideas. I added some dreamy background vocals on the pre-chorus and chorus and layered them to make chords. This really added some space and buildup going into the chorus.

My final idea came when a friend of mine sent me a voice text in the morning. I told her how I stayed up all night producing the song and was stuck on the ending and was struck with the idea to add a voice memo to end the song. I asked her to record that line, which ultimately completed the story arc of the song and wrapped up the tune.

