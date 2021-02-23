Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming video of a 2017 performance of "Paranoiac Personality" from the forthcoming album package for his new studio album, "Detroit Stories."

Cooper was filmed in Paris, France on the final night of his world tour in support of 2017's "Paranormal"; originally issued in 2018 as "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", the concert video is included in the February 26 release of the Ltd. CD+DVD Digipak and Ltd. CD Box Set editions of the 2021 record.

"Detroit Stories" pays homage to the shock-rocker's hometown and the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group.

Cooper worked a number of local musicians on the project alongside producer Bob Ezrin. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

