Anthrax and Shadows Fall Stars Launch New Band Living Wreckage

Anthrax and Shadows Fall guitarist Jon Donais and bassist/guitarist Matt Bachund of Shadows Fall and Act Of Defiance fame have teamed up for a new group called Living Wreckage.
The project's debut album is coming sometime this year and Bachund and Donais are joined in the group by singer Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), guitarist Matt LeBreton (Downpour), and drummer Jon Morency (Let Us Prey).
Donais had this to say, "I have been wanting to do a band of this style for a long time - good ol' hard rock/metal that fits somewhere between Skid Row and Pantera.
"I was lucky enough to find the perfect guys for this, and it's great to be playing original music again with my Shadows Fall bandmate Matt Bachand. I can't wait to share some music with everyone." Visit their Facebook page here.
