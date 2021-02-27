Bon Jovi Offshoot Phil X and The Drills Return With 'I Love You' On Her Lips

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and his solo band The Drills have released a brand new single called "'I Love You' On Her Lips", which is the follow up to their last single "Right On The Money."
Phil had this to say about the new track, "'I Love You' On Her Lips is TOTAL Drills. A hooky, energetic, big guitar punch in the face with wit & a little silliness. Everyone knows someone who says one thing & feels another. This is that with a twist."
The song features features Phil X on Guitars & Lead Vocals, Daniel Spree: bass & backing vocal and Gary Novak: drums. Gang Vocals by Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr and Marq Torien (Bullet Boys). Watch the lyric video below:
