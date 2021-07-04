.

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group

Keavin Wiggins | 07-04-2021

Blu Weekend Video still
Video still

The sons of Metallica's Robert Trujillo and late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland have once again teamed up in a group of their own.

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo worked together previously in the band Suspect208 that also features Slash's son London Hudson, but that group announced in January that they had parted ways with Weiland.

Tye and Noah revealed to The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show that they have formed a new band called Blu Weekend that also features drummer Jackson Morris and guitarist Anthony Laurie. Watch the interview clip below:


Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

