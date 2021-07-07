Singled Out: Lowerline's Heavy Waters

New Orleans hard rockers Lowerline just released their new EP "Heavy Waters" and to celebrate we have asked lead guitarist Devin Torres to tell us about the title track and first single. Here is the story:

We showed up to practice with the intent of preparing for a show. I was running through a triplet warm up exercise when Matt started playing this new rhythm guitar part. The warm up riff fit seamlessly over this rhythm part. I remember us stopping and looking at each other, both knowing we had something there. By the end of that practice we had the main parts of "Heavy Waters" in place.

The lyrics came from a place that everyone can relate to. Matt crafted the lyrics at the tail end of failed relationship. In that maddening space when you know something else is going that has yet been brought out into the light.

"Heavy Waters" has been through a few variations before nailing down this version. The core of the song and deeply personal lyrics from that first practice remain at the forefront of this song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

