Deafheaven Stream New Song and Announce Tour

Deafheaven are streaming their new single "The Gnashing", which is the second single from their forthcoming "Infinite Granite", following "Great Mass Of Color".

The new album is set to be release by Sargent House on August 20th and was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric).

The band will be promoting the album with a 25 date tour that will be kicking off on February 22nd in Phoenix at the Pressroom and will wrap up on March 24th in Boise, ID at the Treefort Music Fest. See the dates and stream the new song below:

10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom

2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale

3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

3/21 - Vancouver, - Crocodile

3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

