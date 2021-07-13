Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Devil's Calling

Sweden's Mad Invasion recently release their new single "Devil's Calling" with a video featuring Mikkey Dee (Scorpions/Motorhead) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track, which comes from their forthcoming album "Edge Of The World". Here is the story:

Song writing/production process: The writing process typically starts with Björn laying down some basic guitar tracks in our studio, to try out a new song idea. Next Pete will get introduced to the song and some ideas for lyrics and arrangements. Once the he has a feel for the song he will write the lyrics and the vocals are then recorded. This part of the process is a bit different since Pete likes to record his vocals just to the guitars and a click track - without any backgrounds or effects in his listening. After the vocals, Hal comes into the picture and the recorded tracks are transferred to the computer where the actual music production project is officially born. Hal then adds keyboards, sounds and effects, as well as working with the rhythm section and overall arrangement of the song. At this point the final bass guitar and background vocals are recorded. Throughout recording and production process, the song is continuously iterated within the band for input and ideas until all feel satisfied with the result.

About the song: 'Devil's Calling' is about the evil that is around us, in all shapes and forms. A topic that has been around as long as humankind has existed. Not only this song centres around but basically the entire album has the same theme - that evil is real and that we all experience it in our everyday lives, where lives gets harder and tougher for everyone, both young and old. We often write about the fight between good and evil, and that it isn't always the good that wins - quite the opposite actually.

The text line "I can see the devil's coming, sneaking up on you", reflecs a typical reality that most of us have felt in one way or another, with people wanting to cause us problems or harm us in some way, often for personal gain - not hesitating to 'stab us in the back'.

The text line "It's a crazy world outside, nothing we can do" shows that the world is a crazy place that is getting even crazier and that society can be a cold place for many, where it's also becoming harder to affect things,

"Anytime, anywhere" is sung in the chorus and symbolises that we are always ready to meet the evil that is out there.... and fight back.

About the video: The band had an idea about filming this video in a castle and the local Trolleholm Castle seemed like a good choice since the environment there fitted well with the band´s concept of vintage rock and the song´s theme of demons and angels. As in several of the band´s other videos, both the evil and good angel appear to illustrate the constant battle between the two forces. The fortune teller is also part of the story, warning the band about bad things to come and that these can come at any time. For the intro of the video, the band wanted a reporter to be part of the story, desperately trying to interview the band - but without success. The video features special guest Mikkey Dee in superb form, adding to the visual expression of the song.

