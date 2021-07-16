.

Tom Petty Animated For 'Angel Dream No. 2' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-16-2021

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team are premiering an animated video for "Angel Dream (No. 2)", the title track to the newly-available "reimagined" 25th anniversary edition of his soundtrack album, "Songs And Music From The Motion Picture "She's The One."

"In celebration of 'Angel Dream' being the #1 Current Rock Album, we are excited to share the new original music video for the title track," says Petty's team. "Directed and animated by award-winning Gabriel Tick and featuring archival footage shot by Martyn Atkins."

Retitled "Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture 'She's The One')", the original version served as the soundtrack to the 1996 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz.

The set includes 4 previously unreleased tracks - "One Of Life's Little Mysteries" (written by Tom), "Thirteen Days" (JJ Cale cover), "105 Degrees" (another Tom original), and "French Disconnection" (an instrumental in the same vein as the instrumentals on the original album), while an extended version of "Supernatural Radio" is also included. Watch the video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

