Tom Petty Animated For 'Angel Dream No. 2' Video

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team are premiering an animated video for "Angel Dream (No. 2)", the title track to the newly-available "reimagined" 25th anniversary edition of his soundtrack album, "Songs And Music From The Motion Picture "She's The One."
"In celebration of 'Angel Dream' being the #1 Current Rock Album, we are excited to share the new original music video for the title track," says Petty's team. "Directed and animated by award-winning Gabriel Tick and featuring archival footage shot by Martyn Atkins."
Retitled "Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture 'She's The One')", the original version served as the soundtrack to the 1996 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz.
The set includes 4 previously unreleased tracks - "One Of Life's Little Mysteries" (written by Tom), "Thirteen Days" (JJ Cale cover), "105 Degrees" (another Tom original), and "French Disconnection" (an instrumental in the same vein as the instrumentals on the original album), while an extended version of "Supernatural Radio" is also included. Watch the video here
Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online
Tom Petty Reimagined She's The One Collection Set For Release
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released
Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic
Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released
Tom Petty 'Something Can Happen' Video Released
Chris Stapleton Talks Tom Petty On X On Y
The Black Moods Play Tribute To Tom Petty
Tom Petty Returns To US Top 10 With 'Wildflowers' Reissue
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond- Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights- John Mayer- more
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond
Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights
John Mayer Premieres Video And Announces U.S. Tour
Tom Petty Animated For 'Angel Dream No. 2' Video
Queen Revisit US Breakthrough On The Greatest
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Mend You' Video
Record Store Owners Curate Special John Prine RSD Release
Singled Out: Porter Block's I Don't Want To Wait