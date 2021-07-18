Trey Anastasio Band Announce Fall Tour

The Trey Anastasio Band have announced that they will be returning to the road with fall with a tour that will visit various cities across the eastern United States.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 17th in Portland, ME at Thompson's Point and will conclude on October 2nd and 3rd with a two night stand at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The tour follows the release of the band's live album "Burn It Down" last year and will feature the brand new bassist Dezron Douglas taking over for the late Tony Markellis. See the dates below:

9/17 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

9/18 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

9/19 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

9/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

9/22 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

9/24 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

9/28 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Outdoors

9/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

10/1 - Washington, DC - Anthem

10/2 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Related Stories

News > Trey Anastasio Band