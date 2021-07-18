Trey Anastasio Band Announce Fall Tour

The Trey Anastasio Band have announced that they will be returning to the road with fall with a tour that will visit various cities across the eastern United States.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 17th in Portland, ME at Thompson's Point and will conclude on October 2nd and 3rd with a two night stand at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The tour follows the release of the band's live album "Burn It Down" last year and will feature the brand new bassist Dezron Douglas taking over for the late Tony Markellis. See the dates below:
9/17 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
9/18 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
9/19 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
9/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
9/22 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
9/24 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
9/28 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Outdoors
9/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
10/1 - Washington, DC - Anthem
10/2 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley- Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary- more
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced- more
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond- Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights- John Mayer- more
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley
Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary With Panel Discussion
Lexxi Foxx Leaves Steel Panther
Steve Vai Helps Jonah Nilsson Deliver 'Diamond Ring'
Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates
The Picturebooks Recruit Black Stone Cherry Star For New Song
Trey Anastasio Band Announce Fall Tour
Billy Bragg Shares 'I Will Be Your Shield' Video