Hawthorne Heights Release New Song and Announce Album

Hawthorne Heights have shared their brand new single "Constant Dread" which features Brendan Murphy of Counterparts and comes from their forthcoming album.

JT Woodruff had this to say about the new single, "When writing, I tend to dig through memories, both good and bad. In, Constant Dread, I was searching through one of my favorite tour memories. Warped Tour 2017, in the tour bus village.

"One of our favorite hardcore bands, Counterparts, was hosting karaoke. As I was standing there, Brendan hit play on Niki FM, and then threw me the microphone, and as I was singing my own song to a jury of my peers, I realized that I need to loosen up.

"This should be fun, not agony. When I thought about that moment, while laying bed in the throes of the terror-filled gaze of the moonlight, I knew we needed to put Brendan in this song. And I'm so glad he said yes, because absolutely crushes it. "

The new 11-track album, their eighty full length studio effort, will be entitled "The Rain Just Follows Me" and is it set to be released on September 10th. It was produced by Grammy-winner Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, NOFX, Megadeth).

JT said of the record, "The most unbelievable part of this story is that this entire album was written and recorded BEFORE the pandemic. All of this darkness and turmoil is basically a summation of the coldest and loneliest nights I've tried to reconcile for the past 17 years."

Stream "Constant Dread" below:

