Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'

Nashville alt-rockers Walden have announced that they will be launching an innovative and ambitious tour called the "Where's Walden Tour" in September.

The band plans to visit all 50 states and will begin with a budget of just $50. According to the announcement, "They will be playing in a variety of venues along their nationwide journey, ranging from traditional clubs like the Mercury Lounge in NY and Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, along with private parties, pop up acoustic shows, festivals, and everything in between."

The group had this to say, "Our band's dream has always been to travel the world, share our music, see amazing places, and meet great people along the way. But when the 2020 pandemic struck, this dream began to feel further away than ever.

"We were out of money and out of hope. Then a crazy idea came: we would attempt to plan a 50-state tour with a budget of $50. We would put our faith in the simple idea that by wholeheartedly chasing this dream, we could manifest it with the help of others.

"Will we pull it off? We have no idea. But isn't that what makes it fun?" Fans can submit requests to play in their town here and visit the tour's official page here.

