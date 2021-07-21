.

Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'

Michael Angulia | 07-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour page banner capture

Nashville alt-rockers Walden have announced that they will be launching an innovative and ambitious tour called the "Where's Walden Tour" in September.

The band plans to visit all 50 states and will begin with a budget of just $50. According to the announcement, "They will be playing in a variety of venues along their nationwide journey, ranging from traditional clubs like the Mercury Lounge in NY and Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, along with private parties, pop up acoustic shows, festivals, and everything in between."

The group had this to say, "Our band's dream has always been to travel the world, share our music, see amazing places, and meet great people along the way. But when the 2020 pandemic struck, this dream began to feel further away than ever.

"We were out of money and out of hope. Then a crazy idea came: we would attempt to plan a 50-state tour with a budget of $50. We would put our faith in the simple idea that by wholeheartedly chasing this dream, we could manifest it with the help of others.

"Will we pull it off? We have no idea. But isn't that what makes it fun?" Fans can submit requests to play in their town here and visit the tour's official page here.

Related Stories


Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'

News > Walden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News- Foo Fighters Reschedule Forum Concert- Rival Sons- more

Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'- Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album- The Killers- more

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley- Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary- more

John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced- more

Reviews

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

Root 66: Ladies Edition

The Windsong Spires - Echo Us

RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK

advertisement
Latest News

The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'

Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival Encore Weekend

KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'

Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour

Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'

Singled Out: Heavenly Reyna's EXIT (Acoustic)