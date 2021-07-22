.

Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) Tremonti are streaming a video for "If Not For You", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, the band's fifth studio set was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

From the driving drum beat of opener "A World Away" to the epic closer "Marching In Time," the new album is a reflective look at the world today. Tremonti's musicianship is featured throughout the set, showcased on tracks like "Thrown Further," "In One Piece" and "Would You Kill," while the band displays their softer side on songs like "The Last One Of Us" and "Not Afraid to Lose."

The project's title track tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time - something guitarist Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life.

Tremonti will launch "Marching In Time" with an appearance at Rocklahoma on September 3, after which they'll join Sevendust for a three-week series of US dates. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

News > Termonti

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour Dates- Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single- KK's Priest- more

The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary- Metallica- Pearl Jam- KK's Priest- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News- Foo Fighters Reschedule Forum Concert- Rival Sons- more

Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'- Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album- The Killers- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

Root 66: Ladies Edition

The Windsong Spires - Echo Us

advertisement
Latest News

Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single

KK's Priest Move Debut Album Release Date

Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

Grayscale Share 'Dirty Bombs' Video And Announce Album

Scotty McCreery Announces New Album 'Same Truck'

The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates

Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)

Singled Out: Louise Cappi's Hope