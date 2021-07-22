(hennemusic) Tremonti are streaming a video for "If Not For You", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, the band's fifth studio set was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.
From the driving drum beat of opener "A World Away" to the epic closer "Marching In Time," the new album is a reflective look at the world today. Tremonti's musicianship is featured throughout the set, showcased on tracks like "Thrown Further," "In One Piece" and "Would You Kill," while the band displays their softer side on songs like "The Last One Of Us" and "Not Afraid to Lose."
The project's title track tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time - something guitarist Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life.
Tremonti will launch "Marching In Time" with an appearance at Rocklahoma on September 3, after which they'll join Sevendust for a three-week series of US dates. Watch the video here.
Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video
