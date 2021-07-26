Dead Sara Announce First Tour In Three Years

Los Angeles rockers Dead Sara have announced that they will be hitting the road at the end of the summer to launch their first tour in almost three years.

They will be kicking things off with an appearance at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on September 17th, followed by the launch of their headline tour.

The tour is set to kick off on September 18th in Minneapolis, MN at the Amsterdam Music Hall and will wrap up the trek with a hometown show at The Roxy in Los Angeles on October 9th.

Related Stories

News > Dead Sara