.

Dead Sara Announce First Tour In Three Years

Michael Angulia | 07-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Los Angeles rockers Dead Sara have announced that they will be hitting the road at the end of the summer to launch their first tour in almost three years.

They will be kicking things off with an appearance at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on September 17th, followed by the launch of their headline tour.

The tour is set to kick off on September 18th in Minneapolis, MN at the Amsterdam Music Hall and will wrap up the trek with a hometown show at The Roxy in Los Angeles on October 9th.

Related Stories


Dead Sara Announce First Tour In Three Years

News > Dead Sara

advertisement
Day In Rock

RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe- Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more

Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more

Reviews

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

Root 66: Ladies Edition

advertisement
Latest News

RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe

Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery

Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series

Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video

Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert

A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single

Singled Out: Willie Stratton's The Way She Holds Me