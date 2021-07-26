Steely Dan Announce Absolutely Normal Tour '21

The legendary Steely Dan have announced that they will be returning to the stage this fall when they launch their Absolutely Normal Tour '21 of the United States.
The trek will be kicking off with a four night stand at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, FL on October 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th.
The band will be concluding the tour with three nights of shows at the Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens in Boston, Ma on November 17th, 19th and 20th.
Platinum tickets will be going on sale beginning Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM with presale ticket opportunities begin Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM (local) through 10 PM (times are local) and general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 30th, at 10 AM Local through Ticketmaster. See the dates below:
Tue Oct 05 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Wed Oct 06 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Fri Oct 08 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sat Oct 09 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Tue Oct 12 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Wed Oct 13 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Oct 15 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Sat Oct 16 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Tue Oct 19 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Wed Oct 20 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Fri Oct 22 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
Sat Oct 23 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Mon Oct 25 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Wed Oct 27 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Fri Oct 29 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Sat Oct 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Mon Nov 01 Red Bank, NJ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Wed Nov 03 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Thu Nov 04 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sat Nov 06 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sun Nov 07 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Tue Nov 09 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
Wed Nov 10 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
Sat Nov 13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun Nov 14 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
Wed Nov 17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
Fri Nov 19 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
Sat Nov 20 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
