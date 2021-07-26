Steely Dan Announce Absolutely Normal Tour '21

The legendary Steely Dan have announced that they will be returning to the stage this fall when they launch their Absolutely Normal Tour '21 of the United States.

The trek will be kicking off with a four night stand at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, FL on October 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th.

The band will be concluding the tour with three nights of shows at the Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens in Boston, Ma on November 17th, 19th and 20th.

Platinum tickets will be going on sale beginning Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM with presale ticket opportunities begin Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM (local) through 10 PM (times are local) and general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 30th, at 10 AM Local through Ticketmaster. See the dates below:

Tue Oct 05 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Wed Oct 06 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri Oct 08 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Oct 09 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Tue Oct 12 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Wed Oct 13 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Oct 15 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sat Oct 16 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Tue Oct 19 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wed Oct 20 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Fri Oct 22 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Sat Oct 23 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Mon Oct 25 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Wed Oct 27 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Fri Oct 29 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Sat Oct 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Mon Nov 01 Red Bank, NJ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Wed Nov 03 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu Nov 04 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sat Nov 06 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun Nov 07 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Tue Nov 09 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Wed Nov 10 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Sat Nov 13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Nov 14 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

Wed Nov 17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Fri Nov 19 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sat Nov 20 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

