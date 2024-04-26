Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Cedar Creek

Evan Boyer just released his brand new single "Cedar Creek," from his forthcoming album, "The Devil In Me", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Cedar Creek" is a song that I was actually looking forward to sitting down to writing. I knew I really didn't have any uplifting songs on my album yet, but I had the premise for the track in my head. I just had to sit down and write it, and once I sat down it was probably one of the quicker writes I've had.
It's essentially about looking back on times in your life that were pretty carefree, but specifically, in my case, I'm married with a two- and four-year-old, and I'm looking back to when my wife and I would just go down to the lake house alone and have a carefree weekend just the two of us.
When it came to the recording process, one of the things that stuck out to me the most was Mike Meadows (Willie Nelson, Hayes Carll) created this cool water sound for the intro and outro of the song that just blew me away. It added that extra layer that I would've never thought of that I think really helps with the storytelling.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Burn The Ships
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You
Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video- blink-182 Tour- Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs- more
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Reveals Song From First New Album In Nine Years- AC/DC Launching High Voltage Dive Bar At Stops On Power Up Tour- more
Clay Walker Honored As A Pandora Billionaire- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
blink-182 Launching North American Stadium And Arena Tour
Watch David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call' Video
Check Out Powerman 5000 'Dancing Like We're Dead'
The String Cheese Incident Take Fans On Epic 'Roll Around The Sun'
Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video
Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs
The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist
Linkin Park Top Hard Rock And Vinyl Albums Charts With Papercuts