Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Cedar Creek

Evan Boyer just released his brand new single "Cedar Creek," from his forthcoming album, "The Devil In Me", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Cedar Creek" is a song that I was actually looking forward to sitting down to writing. I knew I really didn't have any uplifting songs on my album yet, but I had the premise for the track in my head. I just had to sit down and write it, and once I sat down it was probably one of the quicker writes I've had.

It's essentially about looking back on times in your life that were pretty carefree, but specifically, in my case, I'm married with a two- and four-year-old, and I'm looking back to when my wife and I would just go down to the lake house alone and have a carefree weekend just the two of us.

When it came to the recording process, one of the things that stuck out to me the most was Mike Meadows (Willie Nelson, Hayes Carll) created this cool water sound for the intro and outro of the song that just blew me away. It added that extra layer that I would've never thought of that I think really helps with the storytelling.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

